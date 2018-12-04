Talk to the Experts
December 4, 2018 2:51 pm

Dec. 8 – Jedco

By 630CHED

Jedco Ltd. will be on Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Credit: Jedco
This year give someone special a Christmas they’ll always remember with a gift from Jedco.

Specializing in custom jewelry made on site, Jedco carries Edmonton’s largest inventory of diamonds and precious stones, all at wholesale prices. Pick from an impressive inventory of unique, already-made pieces, or work with highly experienced staff to make something truly from your heart. Listen to Jedco specialists this Saturday at 11 a.m. on Talk to the Experts to discover even more amazing gift idea.

That’s this Saturday, only on 630 CHED.

