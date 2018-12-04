New Brunswick man charged in connection with shooting that sent one man to hospital: RCMP

A New Brunswick man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that sent another man to the hospital on Monday.

Police say that shortly after 10 a.m., they responded to a call of a man who had been shot outside a residence on Ganong Road in Erbs Cove, N.B.

When they arrived, officers found a 32-year-old man from Hampton, N.B., suffering from what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police say another man was arrested at the scene without incident. No one else was injured.

Later that afternoon, Vance Jourdrey, 65, appeared in Saint John Provincial Court and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

Jourdrey has since been released from custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8.

Police say the two men know each other and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.