December 4, 2018 12:59 pm
Updated: December 4, 2018 1:42 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic blast after more snow

By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: More snow before arctic air surges into Saskatoon's weather forecast.

More snow before arctic air surges in.

November 2018

November was ended up being way colder and a bit wetter than normal in Saskatoon.

Temperatures were 0.8 degrees cooler than normal, mostly from daytime highs, which were just over 2.0 degrees below average, while overnight lows were actually almost half a degree warmer than normal.

November 2018 was slightly colder and wetter than normal in Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather

The airport recorded 15.6 millimetres of precipitation throughout the month, which is 120 per cent the normal amount typically seen of 13.0 millimetres.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

A centimetre or so of light snow slid through Saskatoon early Tuesday morning, holding temperatures in minus single digits by a degree before it eased mid-morning.

When it did, the mercury fell into the minus teens for a brief time with wind chills making it feel like -20 before warming slightly into the noon hour.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies stick around for the rest of the day with the mercury making it back into minus single digits with a breezy southwest wind, which will it feel like the minus teens all day.

Tuesday night

Another wave of snow is expected Tuesday night with an upper disturbance sliding through, which will generate around 2 centimetres of snow, which will help hold temperatures around -8 overnight.

Wednesday

Light snow is likely to continue into early Wednesday with wind chills around -18 as you’re heading out the door in the morning.

As the snow-generating disturbance slides out, clouds will hang on before beginning to break up in the evening as temperatures cool into minus double digits during the day with wind chills falling into the -20s.

Approximately 2 centimetres of snow is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday.

SkyTracker Weather

Thursday-Friday

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday will clear to bring in a sunny Friday, but with the lack of insulating clouds, conditions will cool quickly at night.

-20 C temperatures are possible both Thursday and Friday mornings with wind chills pushing toward the -30s, but the mercury should make it up to -11 degrees Thursday and to around -9 on Friday.

We remain on the cool side of the jet stream mid-week.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend outlook

A rebuilding upper ridge will help keep skies mostly sunny this weekend with a few clouds filtering through on Sunday as afternoon highs return into mid-minus single digits and morning lows stay in the minus teens.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Dave Giles took the Dec. 4 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon:

Dave Giles took the Dec. 4 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

Dave Giles / Global News

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

