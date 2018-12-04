Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic blast after more snow

More snow before arctic air surges in.

November 2018

November was ended up being way colder and a bit wetter than normal in Saskatoon.

Temperatures were 0.8 degrees cooler than normal, mostly from daytime highs, which were just over 2.0 degrees below average, while overnight lows were actually almost half a degree warmer than normal.

The airport recorded 15.6 millimetres of precipitation throughout the month, which is 120 per cent the normal amount typically seen of 13.0 millimetres.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

A centimetre or so of light snow slid through Saskatoon early Tuesday morning, holding temperatures in minus single digits by a degree before it eased mid-morning.

When it did, the mercury fell into the minus teens for a brief time with wind chills making it feel like -20 before warming slightly into the noon hour.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies stick around for the rest of the day with the mercury making it back into minus single digits with a breezy southwest wind, which will it feel like the minus teens all day.

Tuesday night

Another wave of snow is expected Tuesday night with an upper disturbance sliding through, which will generate around 2 centimetres of snow, which will help hold temperatures around -8 overnight.

Wednesday

Light snow is likely to continue into early Wednesday with wind chills around -18 as you’re heading out the door in the morning.

As the snow-generating disturbance slides out, clouds will hang on before beginning to break up in the evening as temperatures cool into minus double digits during the day with wind chills falling into the -20s.

Thursday-Friday

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday will clear to bring in a sunny Friday, but with the lack of insulating clouds, conditions will cool quickly at night.

-20 C temperatures are possible both Thursday and Friday mornings with wind chills pushing toward the -30s, but the mercury should make it up to -11 degrees Thursday and to around -9 on Friday.

Weekend outlook

A rebuilding upper ridge will help keep skies mostly sunny this weekend with a few clouds filtering through on Sunday as afternoon highs return into mid-minus single digits and morning lows stay in the minus teens.

Dave Giles took the Dec. 4 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon:

