Tree of Remembrance offers Kitchener residents a chance to recall lost loved ine

The City of Kitchener is providing residents an opportunity to celebrate their loved ones during the holiday season at the Williamsburg Cemetery.

The annual event at the Williamsburg Dedication Centre features a “breathtaking 18-foot Christmas tree”, and holiday treats on Dec, 15 between 2 and 4 p.m.

“The holidays can bring up a range of emotions for people who have experienced loss,” Trisha Bradshaw, who manages cemeteries for the city, said. “This event brings the community together in a casual, supportive setting to share memories and commemorate your loved ones by placing a personalized ornament, provided by us, on our Tree of Remembrance.”

There will also be a second “bare” tree at the Centre.

The event has been taking place since 1999.

“In the past we use to have a sit down service, in 2009 we switched to an “open house” format,” Bradshaw explained. “We find the open house format gives families more of an opportunity to talk to one another and share their experience, connect and support one another.”

Guests have an opportunity to help decorate this tree with donations of new outer winter wear which will be passed along to St. John’s Kitchen, the Salvation Army and YWCA Mary’s Place.

