Thirteen-year-old boy faces multiple gun charges
A Winnipeg teenager has been charged with seven firearms-related offences and eight breaches of conditions after being arrested early Monday morning.
Police said they were investigating commercial break-ins in the Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street area when the 13-year-old boy walked up to an Aikins Street home and quickly ran away.
He was found a short time later hiding near Machray School. An investigation tracking back to the Aikins Street residence turned up a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.
The youth was detained in custody.
