2 charged with multiple counts of possession of stolen property in New Brunswick: RCMP

Two people have been charged after a New Brunswick RCMP investigation into stolen property in the province last month.

Police says that on Nov. 7, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 535 near Cocagne, N.B., and arrested a 21-year-old woman who was at the residence.

However, police said a man fled from the scene on an all-terrain vehicle. He was later arrested on Nov. 30.

As a result of their search, police say they were able to recover a number of items that had been previously reported as stolen including two pickup trucks, two trailers, two motorcycles, two generators, power tools and industrial equipment and machinery.

Most of the items were reportedly from thefts in the southeast part of the province over the past several months.

Mathieu Guignard, 36, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Monday and was charged with 15 counts of possession of stolen property, as well as breach of probation.

Guignard remains in custody and he’s scheduled to return to court on Dec. 17.

Brittany Thompson, 21, has been charged with 14 counts of possession of stolen property in connection to the incident. She’s scheduled to return to court on Feb. 26, 2019.

The Mounties say that most of the stolen property has been returned to its rightful owner, but police are still looking to identify the owner of a few items.

They’re asking anyone who has had their property stolen to contact them at 506-523-4611.