Peterborough man charged with sexual interference involving a youth

A Peterborough man is facing multiple charges, including sexual interference involving a youth, following a police investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service said last month that it had received information about the man being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a person under 16 years of age.

Following an investigation, police visited a Peterborough residence, where the accused was arrested on Monday.

The 25-year-old man was charged with sexual interference, failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

“The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic-based incident,” police said Tuesday morning.