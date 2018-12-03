Body found near Hamilton’s Claremont Access

Hamilton Police are investigating after a body was found in the wooded area alongside the Claremont Access.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the area beside the downbound lanes just before 10 a.m. for reports of a person without vital signs.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating the discovery of a body on the side of the Claremont Access. Fire, EMS & police responded just before 10AM for reports of a person without vitals. Coroner & detectives on scene. No lane restrictions in the area. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/StzPEj3rLi — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 3, 2018

The coroner has also been called to the scene.

There are no lane restrictions on the Claremont.