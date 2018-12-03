Body found near Hamilton’s Claremont Access

Hamilton Police are investigating after a body was found in the wooded area alongside the Claremont Access.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the area beside the downbound lanes just before 10 a.m. for reports of a person without vital signs.
The coroner has also been called to the scene.
There are no lane restrictions on the Claremont.
