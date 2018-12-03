Mike’s Monday Outlook: Get the block heaters ready, Winnipeg

So far the coldest temperature Winnipeggers have had to handle was -20.6 C back on Nov.17. This week we’ll best that.

The week starts off pretty bland temperature wise. The conditions vary but the temperatures don’t move a lot. We’ll see overcast conditions Monday and Monday night before a clearer Tuesday before we get back into the cloud cover Tuesday night.

With overcast conditions, there’s the chance of seeing some flurries Monday or Monday night but nothing terrible noticeable. Some light snow is likely Tuesday night or Wednesday as a cold front sweeps across the province.

While there will be some snow, the temperature drop Wednesday night is far more noteworthy. Weather models Monday put snowfall numbers for Tuesday night and Wednesday up to 1 cm. The temperature drop looks like it will send temperatures in Winnipeg into the mid -20s as arctic air moves in from the north behind the front.

On the bright side, this looks like the low point for temperatures this week and while temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend, the general trend is a slow “warm up” after Thursday morning.