2 dead after Wetaskiwin house fire
Police are investigating after two people were found dead after an early-morning fire in Wetaskiwin on Sunday.
RCMP say they were called to a home on 45 Avenue and 54 Street around 1:30 a.m., where they found a house engulfed in flames.
An 88-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were pronounced dead on scene; police said the pair lived in the house.
No one else was in the residence at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More to come…
