2 dead after Wetaskiwin house fire

Police are investigating after two people were found dead after an early-morning fire in Wetaskiwin on Sunday.

RCMP say they were called to a home on 45 Avenue and 54 Street around 1:30 a.m., where they found a house engulfed in flames.

An 88-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were pronounced dead on scene; police said the pair lived in the house.

No one else was in the residence at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come…

Related Temporary homeless shelters burn to ground in Wetaskiwin