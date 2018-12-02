Manitoba Hydro dealing with outages due to thick frost
Manitoba Hydro says extra crews are working to try to restore service to customers in south-central Manitoba.
The company says its power lines are coated in extensive ice and frost, with a number of lines down due to the weight of ice.
Ice buildup on power lines can cause them to sag near roads and intersections.
Officials are warning people that all downed lines should be treated as live power lines. Manitoba Hydro also adds that anyone who comes across a downed power line is advised to stay away and call 911.
Crews are actively trying to clear the ice from the lines and get power restored.
