Manitoba Hydro dealing with outages due to thick frost

Manitoba Hydro says extra crews are working to try to restore service to customers in south-central Manitoba.

The company says its power lines are coated in extensive ice and frost, with a number of lines down due to the weight of ice.

READ MORE: Manitoba Hydro issues stop work order on $500M bus rapid transit project

Ice buildup on power lines can cause them to sag near roads and intersections.

#mboutage Here’s what our crews are dealing with today in south central Manitoba – thick frost on our lines and poles. Sure, it looks pretty, but the weight snaps lines & breaks poles. Extra staff are working to remove it & restore power as quickly & as safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/j3ekaRZ4vk — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) December 2, 2018

Officials are warning people that all downed lines should be treated as live power lines. Manitoba Hydro also adds that anyone who comes across a downed power line is advised to stay away and call 911.

Crews are actively trying to clear the ice from the lines and get power restored.