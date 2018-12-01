Truro man charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults dating back to 1968

A 69-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two boys that occurred between 1968 and 1970.

The Truro Police Service says they have arrested Arthur Chestnut of Truro, N.S., on Friday. He has been charged with two counts each of indecent assault and gross indecency.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta school bus driver charged with sex offences

Police say the two alleged victims, who are now adults, reported the crimes in June and August.

The Truro Police Service Criminal Investigation Division started an investigation into the allegations and consulted with the Public Prosecution Service on relevant charges for the time period.

“These types of crimes are extremely traumatic for the survivors, who often feel the lifelong impact of these crimes,” police said in a news release.

“Our investigation leads us to believe there are other victims.”

READ MORE: Personal support worker charged in Mississauga sexual assault investigation

Anyone who may have had a similar type of experience is encouraged to contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.