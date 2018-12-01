Crime
December 1, 2018 11:07 am

Truro man charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults dating back to 1968

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Truro police say the two alleged victims, who are now adults, reported the crimes in June and August.

Truro police say the two alleged victims, who are now adults, reported the crimes in June and August.

Truro Police Service
A 69-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two boys that occurred between 1968 and 1970.

The Truro Police Service says they have arrested Arthur Chestnut of Truro, N.S., on Friday. He has been charged with two counts each of indecent assault and gross indecency.

Police say the two alleged victims, who are now adults, reported the crimes in June and August.

The Truro Police Service Criminal Investigation Division started an investigation into the allegations and consulted with the Public Prosecution Service on relevant charges for the time period.

“These types of crimes are extremely traumatic for the survivors, who often feel the lifelong impact of these crimes,” police said in a news release.

“Our investigation leads us to believe there are other victims.”

Anyone who may have had a similar type of experience is encouraged to contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.

