Calgary man slapped with 26 new charges after allegedly evading police, barricading himself in home

Calgary police say a man is facing 26 new charges after he was arrested when he allegedly barricaded himself in a home in southwest Calgary on Thursday.

According to Calgary police, in mid-November they learned a known suspect wanted for 55 outstanding warrants — including driving- and weapons-related offences — may be living in Airdrie.

With help from several investigative teams based in Airdrie, they executed a warrant searching for guns at a home in the Luxstone area on Thursday. Police said they also believed the suspect may have been hiding there.

An intervention unit was also on scene to ensure the safety of other family members and several children that were in the home at the time.

The suspect wasn’t in the residence, police said, but was later spotted driving through the neighbourhood and eventually to Calgary, where he was followed by police to a home in the 1400-block of 40 Street S.W.

Police said the man barricaded himself in the home and that he was armed with several weapons.

Several hours after the tactical unit set up a perimeter around the house, the man surrendered to officers. When police searched the home, they found imitation weapons, a crossbow and bear spray.

As a result of the weapons being discovered, 37-year-old Joed Smith was charged with 26 additional offences.