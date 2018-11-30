What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

There are a wide variety of ways to get you into the holiday spirit through Waterloo region this weekend.

From crafts to music to a giant ice slide, there are a host of activities for the whole family.

There are also four parades this weekend with one each in Hespeler, Baden, New Hamburg and Elmira.

In addition, there is also a special Mistletoe Trail for those looking for a special romantic journey.

The region has chosen special locations which will provide great photos for your Facebook pages for the holiday season.

The list of sites includes the pedestrian bridge in downtown Galt, the bridge at Victoria Park, across from Waterloo Public Square, in West Montrose at the Covered Bridge, in Baden in the Gazebo at Castle Kilbride, in the village of Wellesley at the Very Vintage Christmas display outside of Lucy Pearlle and in Ayr, in the Gazebo at Centennial Park.

Let’s get the Christmas markets out of the way first.

Christmas Bazaars or craft shows will be held at the following locations on Saturday:

Church of the Good Shepherd in Kitchener 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Woolwich 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Columba Anglican Church in Waterloo 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Kitchener 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Calvin Presbyterian Church 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saint John’s Anglican Church in Cambridge 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kitchener 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Here are other events throughout the weekend:

Candyland (Cambridge)

Central Park in Preston will transform into a giant holiday-themed place filled with candy and magic on Saturday.

Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m, there will feature live entertainment, interactive games and a giant ice slide.

Winter Crafternoon (Kitchener)

On Saturday, the whole family can head to Schneider Haus for a whole host of activities.

Visitors will get an opportunity to make homemade Christmas cards and wrapping paper as well as a host of other fun games and crafts.

The Nutcracker (Cambridge)



The Cambridge Symphony Orchestra will be performing the Christmas classic alongside young ballet dancers on Saturday at the Forward Church.

Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Knights of Columbus New Toys for Needy Kids campaign.

St. James’-Rosemount Christmas Cookie Walk and Ticket Draw (Kitchener)

You can save yourself a whole lotta time and effort on Saturday by heading to St. James’-Rosemount in Kitchener.

You can purchase a load of cookies at a reasonable price to bring to all of your holiday events.

Swan Lake (Kitchener)



The National Ballet of Odessa will bring its rendition of the classic Russian tale to Centre in the Square in Kitchener on Sunday.

The 55-member-strong company will be on stage at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Bingemans’ Gift of Lights — walk-only night (Kitchener)

There are a host of opportunities to drive through Bingemans’ Gift of Lights but once a season, guests are given an opportunity to walk through the two-hour maze of festive lights.

On Sunday, you can stroll through the Gift of Lights with 50 per cent of your ticket purchase going to the Grand River Hospital Fund.

