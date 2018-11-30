Weather
Freezing rain expected for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood: Environment Canada

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Freezing rain is likely to hit the area on Saturday evening.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Barrie, Orillia, Midland and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued the statement Friday afternoon, saying freezing rain is likely to hit the area Saturday evening.

The weather agency says precipitation is expected to move into central Ontario and parts of the Golden Horseshoe on Saturday evening and will likely begin as freezing rain in most areas.

Officials say several hours of freezing rain are possible before the precipitation changes to rain which is expected to end late Saturday evening or overnight.

Environment Canada is warning residents that freezing rain can cause highways, roads, walkways and parking lots to become icy and slippery.

