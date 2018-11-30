Nova Scotian finds glass-laced sausage in area used by dogs: police

A resident of a small community outside Halifax says they found chunks of sausage laced with broken glass in an area used by their dogs.

RCMP are looking into the claim that the meat was discovered scattered around the backyard of a home on Highway 7 in East Ship Harbour.

The resident says their dogs often use the yard.

READ MORE: Burnaby animal hospital issues warning over suspected dog poisoning

Police say the incident happened sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear if any dogs had ingested the sausage pieces.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them.