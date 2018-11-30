Crime
November 30, 2018 11:18 am

Excavator stolen from Bobcaygeon area

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A excavator was stolen from the Municipality of Trent Lakes in September.

Peterborough County OPP
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of an excavator in the Bobcaygeon area this fall.

Police say suspect(s) stole a red and black Bobcat 430 Mini excavator from Bass Lake Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes sometime during the night of Sept. 19.

The excavator is valued at $35,000.

A suspect vehicle — a red pickup truck with silver trim towing a flatbed trailer — was seen in the area at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 888-310-1122 or to Crime Stoppers.

