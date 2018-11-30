Excavator stolen from Bobcaygeon area

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of an excavator in the Bobcaygeon area this fall.

Police say suspect(s) stole a red and black Bobcat 430 Mini excavator from Bass Lake Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes sometime during the night of Sept. 19.

The excavator is valued at $35,000.

A suspect vehicle — a red pickup truck with silver trim towing a flatbed trailer — was seen in the area at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 888-310-1122 or to Crime Stoppers.