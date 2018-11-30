Scott Thompson: Premier Doug Ford confirms Hamilton’s LRT

Not that it has been on everyone’s mind lately, but can we finally put the whole Hamilton LRT debate to bed, and build the dang train?

Premier Doug Ford was in Grimsby this week to grant West Lincoln its much-needed hospital and of course he was asked about LRT.

No premier dare venture into these parts unless they’re willing to answer LRT questions, even though we have all been there a bazillion times.

The premier said he believes in democracy, the people voted for the mayor with that vision, and will get their LRT.

I’m sure you could hear the collective sigh of relief, followed by hoots and high fives, coming out of Mayor Fred’s office all the way to Grimsby.

And this for a Doug Ford decision.

There are still many who will be crossing their fingers and toes until the bell rings and the first train leaves the station.

​The mayor and the premier are hoping to meet before the holiday and chat about the next steps moving forward.

It will be fascinating to see if the rest of the flip-flopping council will be in on that meeting.

And will one councillor, in particular, have the guts to call the premier “Fred Flintstone” to his face, while taking the province’s money?

All aboard! Even you Barney.

​Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML​.