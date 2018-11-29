Glenrosa construction projects nearing completion

The City of West Kelowna says one of two construction projects in the Glenrosa neighbourhood is now complete, and the second is nearing completion.

According to the city, the construction of a roundabout at Glenrosa and Webber Roads was expected to be finished and opened to the public by 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 29th. Also, the city added that motorists will find all roads are now open in Glenrosa.

WATCH BELOW: A major construction project in West Kelowna includes the widening of Glenrosa Road and the addition of a traffic circle.

The intersection needed upgrading to provide traffic calming measures to improve safety and accommodate the addition of a fourth leg at the west side of the intersection to access the Trails development. The project was funded by the Trails development.

The city also said the Webber Road water main and road improvement project is also nearing completion, with minor finishing work remaining. The $2.8 million project involved the installation of a sidewalk in front of Glenrosa Elementary School, watermain and road replacement along sections of Webber Road and McAllister Road.

Motorists are asked to obey traffic personnel as minor finishing work continues.