Talk To the Experts: Saturday, Dec. 8

Saturday, Dec. 8:

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com.

Wade Kozak

What are you saving for? Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., join wealth management experts Stephen Hunter and Wade Kozak of CIBC Wood Gundy and learn how to hit your financial goals.

For more information about their services, visit http://www.cibcwg.com/wade-kozak.