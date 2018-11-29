Police seize cocaine, other drugs from Cobourg residence

Three people face drug charges following a raid of a home in Cobourg on Wednesday.

Northumberland OPP’s emergency response team and Northumberland and Peterborough Community Street Crime Units along with the Cobourg Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence where they say they seized 23.2 grams of cocaine, a “small quantity” of other drugs and cash.

READ MORE: U.S. Coast Guard to offload more than half a billion dollars in cocaine after seizure

Three people in the residence were arrested.

Susan Mikus, 41, Patrick Quinlan, 42, both of Cobourg, and Jaden Gregory Philip, 18, of Scarborough, were jointly charged with possession of drugs and possession of property obtained by crime.

Philip and Mikus were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 9, 2019. Quinlan was held in custody pending a bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Thursday.