Elderly man assaulted by neighbour: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 52-year-old woman with assaulting her elderly neighbour.

According to police, the daughter of an elderly man brought him into the police station once she found out that bruises on his body were the result of abuse from his neighbour.

Police say the daughter originally thought the bruises were a result of her father bumping into things.

Police say the accused had been coming into the elderly man’s home to help him with household chores, but over the last year and a half, she had been allegedly assaulting him.

The woman was arrested at her home on Wednesday.