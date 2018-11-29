Man who robbed store with fake gun arrested in unrelated investigation

While investigating an unrelated incident on Redwood Avenue, police encountered a man with an outstanding warrant who was also a suspect in recent robberies.

On Oct. 4, the suspect, along with two others, stole several bottles of liquor from a Grant Avenue store.

On Oct. 12, police say the suspect argued with security at a Selkirk Avenue non-profit. He left and returned a short time later, armed with a stick hidden underneath his clothing and said he had a weapon.

The suspect stole money from the cash register, but dropped it after a struggle with employees and fled the scene.

Sheldon Brent Maytwayashing, 41, faces charges of robbery, theft under $5,000, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an offence, and weapon possession.

