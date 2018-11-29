Traffic
November 29, 2018 11:53 am
Updated: November 29, 2018 12:54 pm

Crash interrupts Kelowna commute

By Video Journalist  Global News

A two-vehicle accident took place along Harvey Avenue during Thursday morning's commute.

Global News
A A

Thursday morning’s commute in downtown Kelowna was briefly interrupted by a two-vehicle motor-vehicle accident.

It happened at the intersection of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue at around 7:20 a.m., where two cars collided, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

WATCH BELOW: Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba got its first major blast of winter Wednesday and early Thursday. According for Environment Canada, nearly 9 cm of snow fell in the city.

A transit bus came within inches of being involved in the crash.

The incident slowed traffic on Richter Street, but did not interrupt the flow on Harvey Avenue.

There didn’t appear to be any injuries.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Car crash
central okanagan
Harvey Avenue
Highway 97
Kelowna
MVA
Okanagan
Richter Street
Traffic
two-vehicle MVA

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News