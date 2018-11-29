Crash interrupts Kelowna commute

Thursday morning’s commute in downtown Kelowna was briefly interrupted by a two-vehicle motor-vehicle accident.

It happened at the intersection of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue at around 7:20 a.m., where two cars collided, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

A transit bus came within inches of being involved in the crash.

The incident slowed traffic on Richter Street, but did not interrupt the flow on Harvey Avenue.

There didn’t appear to be any injuries.