Waterloo police searching for suspect in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are asking people to avoid the area around Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener.
Police say that they are conducting a search for a suspect on an outstanding warrant.
On Twitter, police say there are road closure signs in place in the area.
A police spokesperson told Global News to expect an increased police presence in the area for the next several hours.
