November 29, 2018 12:03 pm

Waterloo police searching for suspect in downtown Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are asking people to avoid the area around Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener.

Police say that they are conducting a search for a suspect on an outstanding warrant.

On Twitter, police say there are road closure signs in place in the area.

A police spokesperson told Global News to expect an increased police presence in the area for the next several hours.

