Waterloo police searching for suspect in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are asking people to avoid the area around Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener.

Police say that they are conducting a search for a suspect on an outstanding warrant.

READ MORE: Waterloo police cruiser severely damaged in collision in Cambridge

On Twitter, police say there are road closure signs in place in the area.

Currently on scene on Linden Avenue in Kitchener for an ongoing investigation. Road closures are in place. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SDYsUVpJUg — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 29, 2018

A police spokesperson told Global News to expect an increased police presence in the area for the next several hours.