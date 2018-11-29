Kawartha Lakes OPP seize cannabis from vehicle
A A
An Oshawa man faces a cannabis-related charge following a vehicle stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.
OPP say they conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 35 after observing that a vehicle had only one working headlight.
READ MORE: Cobourg launches online survey on whether to allow retail cannabis stores
Police discovered approximately 30 grams of cannabis inside the vehicle. The driver was charged.
Frederick Ward, 55, of Oshawa, was charged with driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Act.
The offence carries a $215 fine.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.