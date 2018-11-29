Kawartha Lakes OPP seize cannabis from vehicle

An Oshawa man faces a cannabis-related charge following a vehicle stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

OPP say they conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 35 after observing that a vehicle had only one working headlight.

Police discovered approximately 30 grams of cannabis inside the vehicle. The driver was charged.

Frederick Ward, 55, of Oshawa, was charged with driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

The offence carries a $215 fine.