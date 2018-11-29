Quinte West man pleads guilty to murder plot and other crimes

A man from Quinte West pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a plan to sexually assault and murder a woman, Belleville police say, among other crimes.

Belleville police Det. Sgt. Ian Jarvis said David Wanvig, 25, was in court on Nov. 28 and admitted to planning to murder and rape a fellow employee. Jarvis could not release where the two people were employed.

READ MORE: Quinte West woman charged with murder of ex released on bail

According to Jarvis, Wanvig’s ex-girlfriend came to police in early 2017 to alert them that Wanvig had been speaking to her about committing crimes, including planning the murder of a woman he knew through work.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Feb. 7, 2017.

During the investigation, police found that Wanvig went on a crime spree between 2015 and 2017, breaking into a vape store and a jewellry store, and on another occasion peering through a woman’s window and videotaping her.

On Wednesday, Wanvig pleaded guilty to planning to commit a murder, assault, voyeurism, two counts of breaking and entering and one count of breaking and entering with intent.

Jarvis says before 2015, Wanvig did not have a criminal record. The officer couldn’t comment about Wanvig’s mental health, but he did say the judge ordered him to go through both psychiatric and psychological assessments.

He will be back in court for sentencing in April 2019.