November 29, 2018 11:16 am
Updated: November 29, 2018 11:31 am

Peterborough teen reported missing again

Greg Davis

Alexis Davidson, 14, was last seen on Nov. 23 in Peterborough.

A Peterborough teen who was reported missing earlier this month but was located has gone missing again.

Police say Alexis Davidson, 14, was last seen on Nov. 23 around 3 p.m. in the area of Fairbairn Street in the city.

She is described as five feet tall with a thin build with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white winter coat with fur on the hood along with grey boots and tights.

Alexis first disappeared on Nov. 20 but was located on Nov. 22, police said.

