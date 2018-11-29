Peterborough teen reported missing again

A Peterborough teen who was reported missing earlier this month but was located has gone missing again.

Police say Alexis Davidson, 14, was last seen on Nov. 23 around 3 p.m. in the area of Fairbairn Street in the city.

READ MORE: Police continue to search for missing Campbellford woman

She is described as five feet tall with a thin build with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white winter coat with fur on the hood along with grey boots and tights.

Alexis first disappeared on Nov. 20 but was located on Nov. 22, police said.