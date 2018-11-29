Man charged in alleged sexual assault of child in Richmond Hill on Halloween

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child on Halloween night.

York regional police say the alleged assault happened in the lobby of an apartment building in Richmond Hill, Ont., at about 8 p.m.

They say the accused approached two young girls and engaged them in conversation.

SEXUAL ASSAULT – Pirasan SANMUGAVADIVEL has been charged with Sexual Assault following an incident that occurred on Halloween night in the lobby of an apartment at 45 Baif Blvd, Richmond Hill. If you were also a victim call 866-876-5423 x7241 to report https://t.co/n1fe0y8JaR pic.twitter.com/c3VsZon4CT — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 29, 2018

Police allege the man then sexually assaulted one of the girls, and encouraged her to return later that evening.

They say the man turned himself over to police on Nov. 24, and has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of breach of probation.

Police say they want to make sure there are no other victims.