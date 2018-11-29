Second girl chased in Transcona by unknown male

Winnipeg police confirmed Thursday a second girl was chased in Transcona by an unknown male Tuesday.

Parents in the River-East Transcona School Division received a note from administrators Wednesday about a Grade 7 student who was being followed by a man on Harvard Avenue E. and Wayoata Street.

When the student began to run away, he ran after her.

“He was last seen heading west on Harvard Avenue,” the letter reads. “The student was not injured.”

Police released information Tuesday about a 10-year-old girl who was walking to school that morning near Harvard Avenue W. and Winona Street and was chased by a man.

She was able to run to a relative’s house and wasn’t hurt.

In that case, the man was described as between 5’7″ and 5’10”, in his 50s, with a skinny build, beard stubble and short black hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with the hood pulled up, grey-black work gloves and dark pants.

Winnipeg police wouldn’t say Thursday morning if they believe the two incidents are related.

