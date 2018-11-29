1 person in custody after crash near Yonge-Dundas Square
Toronto police say one person is in custody after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.
The incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Dundas Street and Victoria Street just east of Yonge-Dundas Square.
Police said officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle driven by a male teenager when it struck another vehicle.
Authorities said an occupant in the vehicle that was hit was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by officers a short distance away.
An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
–With a file from Marianne Dimain
