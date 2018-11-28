Lower Mainland crews prepare to keep roads safe this winter

As the season shifts into winter, crews in the Lower Mainland are already preparing for potential winter storms.

“When there’s a storm in the forecast we have crews that go out in preparation,” Darren Ell, Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting general manager, said.

Ell added even though it’s likely to be a warmer winter, storms and wet weather are still in the forecast.

“We go out and apply anti-ice and brine – that’s basically a salt brine that’s going down on a road surface, that’s a preparation-type tool. It goes down on the road in dry [conditions], we’ll go out spray the brine down the roads so that when snow does start coming down and hitting the roads it’s not going to stick right away,” Ell said.

“In a worst case scenario, we rarely use sand in the Lower Mainland because we don’t have the cold weather, we don’t have the compact snow conditions. We only use sand when we absolutely have to.”

Ell said they have upward of 50 snow-clearing machines ready to go. Mainland will also be using a tow plow that can effectively plow two lanes of traffic, compared to the typical plow, which can clear only three-quarters of a lane.

Information about road conditions and traffic are also communicated to drivers through Twitter.

“We also pass information off to [the] Ministry of Transportation who use it to update driving B.C. records and put up driving conditions as we’re seeing on the highway,” Ell said.

As the season changes, Ell reminds the public to give room while driving near any snow plows. He also said not to pass the plow on its right as that’s where it spits on the snow and debris.

To contact Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting about a road that needs to be plowed, call their 24-hour hotline at 604-271-0337.