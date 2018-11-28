Winnipeg $1M winner getting new glasses, says ‘that’s as far as we’ve decided right now’

A Winnipeg pastor who won more than $1 million last weekend says the first things he’s going to do with the money is buy new glasses for himself and his wife.

Christopher Haley won the Sobeys Safeway $1,000,000 Score & Win contest after Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets scored five goals against the St. Louis Blues last Saturday.

“I was actually at a church function,” Haley said.

“I got home and my wife said, as soon as I walked in the door, ‘Do you have something to tell me?'”

Haley said he had messages on his phone and media outlets wanting to get in touch with him, but didn’t believe he had won the grand prize until he got a call from the promotional company and completed the verification process.

“As I’m preaching Sunday morning and Sunday night, it was difficult to preach and have this in the back of my mind,” he said.

“It wasn’t really until Monday when things became a bit more real.”

Haley said he and his wife live a simplistic life and they want to keep it that way. He said he’ll likely tuck a lot of the money away for retirement.

“Right now, our splurge is going to be, we’re both going to get a new pair of glasses,” he said. “That’s as far as we’ve decided right now.”

Haley also won $100,000 for a single player scoring four goals in one game, as well as a $1,000 a Sobeys/Safeway gift card for a player logging a hat-trick.

The $1 million prize will be paid in an annuity over 20 years through installments of $50,000 a year.