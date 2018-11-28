Charitable gaming groups in Sask. receive $1.5M in grants

The Saskatchewan government is handing out approximately $1.5 million to different groups and organizations across the province who conduct charitable gaming activities – all part of the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority’s charitable gaming grant program.

The funding will be divided between Prince Albert ($270,946), Yorkton and surrounding area ($121,722), Weyburn/Estevan and surrounding area ($48,430}, Kindersley/Rosetown and surrounding area ($40,834), and Lloydminster and surrounding area ($38,899).

“The program provided more than 800 groups and organizations with funds that will help them to continue the important volunteer-based programming they provide within their local communities,” said Gene Makowsky, the minister responsible for SLGA.

“These groups support minor sports programs, art and cultural activities, seniors, health care initiatives and so many other worthy causes.”

The grants are provided to groups and organizations who conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingo and raffle events.

The grant is valued at 25 per cent of net charitable gaming proceeds to a maximum of $100,000 per year.