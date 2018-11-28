Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: daytime highs drop into December

WATCH ABOVE: Foggy finish to November as daytime highs drop a few degrees a day into December with more flurries in Saskatoon's weather forecast ahead.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

Light snow kept temperatures from sliding back too far Wednesday morning, with the mercury only dipping back to –8 C as wind chills made it feel like -15 at times.

Snow started to ease during the morning as snow started to ease leaving slippery road conditions across the region with thick fog reducing visibility to near zero in parts of western Saskatchewan.

Pockets of light snow continue at times through the afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high around -5 C under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday night

The snow risk eases Wednesday night as we cool down to -8 C under mostly cloudy skies with dense fog potentially developing through the region that could reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Thursday

Fog may linger and reduce visibility into the day on Thursday with morning wind chills making it feel like -15 at times to start the day.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around right into the afternoon with a decent chance of a few flurries filtering through the area, particularly midday, before reaching a daytime high around -2.

There is a slight chance of a few spotty flurries sliding through the area on Thursday.

Friday

The month will finish under mostly cloudy skies and the chance of some lingering fog patches on Friday.

Temperatures will start the day close to minus double digits before making their way up to around -4 C to wrap up the final day of November.

Another centimetre or so of snow is expected in Saskatoon by the end of November.

Weekend outlook

December kicks off on a cloudy note this weekend with a chance of flurries both Saturday and Sunday as afternoon highs make it up into the -6 or -7 degree range after starting the day close to or into minus double digits both days.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

The Wednesday, November 28 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Carmand Sayazie of Lake Athabasca from Fond-du-Lac:

