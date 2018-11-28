Saskatoon weather outlook: daytime highs drop into December

Foggy finish to November as daytime highs drop a few degrees a day into December.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

Light snow kept temperatures from sliding back too far Wednesday morning, with the mercury only dipping back to –8 C as wind chills made it feel like -15 at times.

Snow started to ease during the morning as snow started to ease leaving slippery road conditions across the region with thick fog reducing visibility to near zero in parts of western Saskatchewan.

Special weather statement has ended for Saskatoon, fog advisory issued for Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar & parts of southern #Sask for zero visibility in fog this morning https://t.co/leaz8bEDYq #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/OtYFQdsQke — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 28, 2018

Slippery road conditions in Saskatoon this morning with a layer of light snow on the ground https://t.co/leaz8bEDYq #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/W4rOvSoFNU — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 28, 2018

@PQuinlanGlobal @TiffanyGlobal Well, you both said the freezing rain would come, and it did. It’s a pure skating rink across #Regina! Now would’ve been a good time to be wrong! 😉 #SKstorm pic.twitter.com/TWD1X3rh5D — Micheal Lam (@referee_11) November 28, 2018

Pockets of light snow continue at times through the afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high around -5 C under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday night

The snow risk eases Wednesday night as we cool down to -8 C under mostly cloudy skies with dense fog potentially developing through the region that could reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Thursday

Fog may linger and reduce visibility into the day on Thursday with morning wind chills making it feel like -15 at times to start the day.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around right into the afternoon with a decent chance of a few flurries filtering through the area, particularly midday, before reaching a daytime high around -2.

Friday

The month will finish under mostly cloudy skies and the chance of some lingering fog patches on Friday.

Temperatures will start the day close to minus double digits before making their way up to around -4 C to wrap up the final day of November.

Weekend outlook

December kicks off on a cloudy note this weekend with a chance of flurries both Saturday and Sunday as afternoon highs make it up into the -6 or -7 degree range after starting the day close to or into minus double digits both days.

The Wednesday, November 28 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Carmand Sayazie of Lake Athabasca from Fond-du-Lac:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.