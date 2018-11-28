Woman charged with assault with weapon following domestic incident in Innisfil
A woman has been charged with assault with a weapon following a domestic incident in Innisfil, police say.
According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday just after 7 p.m., officers received a call from a woman who said she had been assaulted by her spouse.
When police arrived on the scene, an investigation revealed her spouse had been assaulted with a weapon.
Officers say the 27-year-old man declined to seek medical attention for his minor injury.
As a result of the incident, the 28-year-old woman from Innisfil was arrested and transported to the North Division.
Police say she has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
According to police, she is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
