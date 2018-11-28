Crime
November 28, 2018 12:02 pm

Woman charged with assault with weapon following domestic incident in Innisfil

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A woman has been charged with assault with a weapon following a domestic incident in Innisfil, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday just after 7 p.m., officers received a call from a woman who said she had been assaulted by her spouse.

When police arrived on the scene, an investigation revealed her spouse had been assaulted with a weapon.

Officers say the 27-year-old man declined to seek medical attention for his minor injury.

As a result of the incident, the 28-year-old woman from Innisfil was arrested and transported to the North Division.

Police say she has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to police, she is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

