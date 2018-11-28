Peterborough apartment residents robbed while sleeping

Peterborough police are probing a break-in which occurred while residents were sleeping on Tuesday night.

Police say between 10:40 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., residents at a George Street North apartment were asleep when an unknown person or persons entered the apartment through an unlocked door.

More than $3,000 in items were stolen, including a laptop computer and a designer wallet from the lower level of the apartment.

“The Peterborough Police Service reminds residents to double, triple check to ensure all doors are properly locked and secured before leaving the residence or heading to bed,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.