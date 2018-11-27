Penticton woman fends off attempted abduction: Police

An Okanagan woman working at a gas station allegedly fended off an attempted abduction on Tuesday afternoon, local police are reporting.

According to Penticton RCMP, a female employee of the Husky gas station at 1635 Main Street was at the rear of the building when a white van pulled up to her, in reverse gear. The van had two male occupants, described as East Indian, and one of them then tried to pull the woman into the van. The driver was described as having an East Indian accent.

#Penticton RCMP say two men attempted to abduct a female employee of the Husky at 1635 Main St. while she was at the back of the building. She managed to escape. @GlobalOkanagan — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) November 27, 2018

READ MORE: RCMP report attempted weekend abduction in Salmon Arm

Police say the woman fended off the man who grabbed her arm, then ran into the store and called help. The van was reportedly last seen westbound on Industrial Avenue.

The van is described as an older, full-sized panel van with no windows and a sliding door on the passenger side. The van also had a stack of rolled carpets in the back.

READ MORE: N.S. teen charged with public mischief for allegedly faking abduction

Police say the two men are described as being in their 30s with dark skin, with one of them having a thick beard approximately one to two inches long.

If you have information about this incident, which took place at 1:22 p.m., you are asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.