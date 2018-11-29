Santa’s Workshop in Enderby helping children shop for gifts without pressure of hefty price tags

The ‘elves’ are hard at work repairing, shining and packaging gifts in preparation for the holiday shopping season at Santa’s Workshop in Enderby.

The workshop has been in operation since the 1990s, helping children, seniors and adults who may not have the financial means to purchase holiday presents for their loved ones at hugely discounted pricing.

Judy Dangel is on the Christmas committee in Enderby and one of the organizers of the workshop. She says the event is an incredible community collaboration.

“The donations come in from far and wide,” said Dangel. “We have over 10 ‘elves’ that clean and polish and repair and get everything back in working condition.”

From gift baskets to toys to books and board games, all types of new and used items are available, with a cost ranging from 25 cents to a maximum of $15.

“We open it up to kids shopping on the Friday and the Saturday,” Dangel said. “There are 16 elves and they help the kids pick gifts for mom, dad, brothers, sisters — everyone in the family.”

Once the presents are chosen the ‘elves’ take the children to a second nearby location, where each present will be gift-wrapped.

Dangel said “the joy on the kids’ faces, to be able to have their five dollars and be able to buy gifts for people and their families, it’s really quite exciting and the lineup is long.”

Children are not the only ones benefitting from discounted prices at Santa’s Workhshop. There is a separate shopping day for seniors as well as adults and teens.

Funds raised from the workshop goes directly back into the community to support meal programs at the local schools.

Santa’s Workshop is held at 601A Cliff Avenue in Enderby.

The Kids Only Shopping Spree takes place on Friday, Nov. 30, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Seniors can shop at the workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while adults and can visit on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.