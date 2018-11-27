Woman in critical condition after 2-car collision in Markham: York police

York regional police say a woman in her 70s is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash north of Markham.

Officers said they received a call at 1:40 p.m. for a collision at the intersection of Warden Avenue and Stouffville Road.

Investigators said the victim, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was transported by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Officers said the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and Stouffville Road is closed from Kennedy Road to Warden Avenue.

More to come.