Wellington County OPP lay dozens of charges in 1st weekend of Festive RIDE campaign

Wellington County OPP’s first weekend of the Festive RIDE campaign was a busy one, as officers issued dozens of fines to drivers for various offences.

From Friday night until early Monday morning, officers laid over 30 charges for offences like impaired driving, open liquor and having cannabis readily available.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving on Friday night near West Garafraxa, while two others were charged with blowing over 0.08 — one near Elmira on Friday and another north of Guelph on Sunday.

Two novice drivers were also charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration above zero and the licences of two drivers were suspended for three days for having a blood alcohol concentration between 0.05 and 0.08.

The OPP said four fines were also issued for having cannabis in the car and three fines were handed out for open liquor.

“Impairment behind the wheel is one of the most dangerous weapons causing death in Canada,” the OPP said in a statement. “When alcohol or drugs are mixed with driving, it puts lives in peril.”

Police are urging drivers to call 911 if someone appears to be driving while impaired.