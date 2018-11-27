Saskatoon weather outlook: freezing rain, snow to create icy roads

Freezing rain and snow slated to create slick road conditions.

Special weather statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and all of central and parts of southern Saskatchewan for a wintry mix of precipitation expected.

Precipitation associated with this system will gradually intensify as it tracks into the northern grainbelt and eastern portions of Saskatchewan on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Five to 10 cm of new snow will be possible over the northern grainbelt by late Wednesday.

Freezing rain is forecast to redevelop again Tuesday night along a corridor stretching from Kindersley towards Regina and southeastern Saskatchewan before exiting southeastern Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

Light snow and wind chills making it feel like -14 rolled in to start the day early Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

A breezy easterly wind with gusts upwards of 50 km/h picked up during the morning and helped hold temperatures steady around -5 heading into the noon hour.

The mercury is expected to rise a few more degrees toward the freezing mark during the afternoon as gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies continue.

Tuesday night

Freezing rain is likely, potentially for up to a few hours late Tuesday evening before transitioning over to snow with ice pellets possible in between, creating a slick Wednesday morning commute as we cool to -7 overnight.

Wednesday

Don’t forget that there may be a layer of ice under some fresh snow on the ground as you head out Wednesday morning with wind chills around -13 to start the day.

More snow is likely to fall, particularly during the morning, before easing during the day as we rise to an afternoon high around -4 C.

Thursday-Friday

A few sunny breaks are possible Thursday and Friday with periods of cloudy skies and a slight chance of flurries at times to finish the final two days of November.

Daytime highs will continue to climb up into mid-minus single digits with morning lows dipping back into minus double digits both days.

Weekend outlook

December will kick off on a snowy note on Saturday with a push of moisture keeping us under mostly cloudy skies this weekend as daytime highs stay in mid-minus single digits.

