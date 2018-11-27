Police searching for 2 suspects after bank robbery in Georgetown

Halton police are investigating a bank robbery in Georgetown.
READ MORE: Man killed in collision between car, propane truck on Hwy. 3 in Norfolk County
Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a robbery at the Scotiabank branch on Guelph Street, where two men, with bandanas covering their faces, entered the bank and made a demand for money.
Police say no weapons were seen, no one was injured and an undisclosed amount of money was taken, before the suspects fled the bank on foot south through the plaza.
Both suspects are said to be men in their early 20s who wore bandannas. No suspects have been arrested.
READ MORE: Truck driver charged following Red Hill crash
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police criminal investigation bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2417.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.