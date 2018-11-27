Police searching for 2 suspects after bank robbery in Georgetown

Halton police are investigating a bank robbery in Georgetown.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a robbery at the Scotiabank branch on Guelph Street, where two men, with bandanas covering their faces, entered the bank and made a demand for money.

Police say no weapons were seen, no one was injured and an undisclosed amount of money was taken, before the suspects fled the bank on foot south through the plaza.

Both suspects are said to be men in their early 20s who wore bandannas. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police criminal investigation bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2417.