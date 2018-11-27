There are more calls for the City of Vernon to beef up enforcement of the downtown.

City council meets Wednesday to consider next year’s budget, which already proposes moving summer patrols of Polson Park to base funding.

However, local businesswoman Vicki Eide is calling on the city to pay for private security for local businesses coping with graffiti, garbage and loitering.

Mayor Victor Cumming says safety issues will be top of the list during the budget process but refused to promise funding for private patrols.