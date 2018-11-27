Weather
November 27, 2018 6:57 am
Updated: November 27, 2018 7:20 am

Inclement weather prompts school closures in Lanaudière region

By Web producer  Global News

Joliette Elementary, Joliette High School and Rawdon Elementary in the Lanaudière region are closed due to inclement weather. Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

The Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board announced that transportation to three of its schools in the Lanaudière region was cancelled Thursday due to inclement weather.

The affected schools are:

  • Joliette Elementary
  • Joliette High School
  • Rawdon Elementary

While the schools are closed, day care services remain open, but only for children normally registered. Staff members are expected to report to work.

All other schools in the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board are open.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Greater Montreal Area with between 15-25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate.

However, the warning has been lifted with only 10 centimetres expected to fall.

