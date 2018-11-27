Inclement weather prompts school closures in Lanaudière region

The Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board announced that transportation to three of its schools in the Lanaudière region was cancelled Thursday due to inclement weather.

The affected schools are:

Joliette Elementary

Joliette High School

Rawdon Elementary

While the schools are closed, day care services remain open, but only for children normally registered. Staff members are expected to report to work.

All other schools in the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board are open.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Greater Montreal Area with between 15-25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate.

However, the warning has been lifted with only 10 centimetres expected to fall.