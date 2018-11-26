World
November 26, 2018 8:49 pm

Driver tries to parallel park, jumps curb, hits crowd, kills 1, hurts 6 in NYC Chinatown: reports

By Staff The Associated Press

This Google Maps image shows Canal Street between Forsyth and Allen Streets in Manhattan's Chinatown, where a driver trying to parallel park lost control of his van and hit a group of pedestrians. One person was killed, six others were hurt.

Police say a driver trying to parallel park on a New York City street lost control of his van and struck a crowd of pedestrians, killing one person and injuring six others.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Police say the injured pedestrians were hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

The exact circumstances are being investigated. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

CBS reported that the incident unfolded as a man was trying to park close to Canal Street, between Allen and Forsyth Streets.

The vehicle reportedly jumped a curb and hit the crowd as they stood at a food cart.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

