Canada
November 26, 2018 4:39 pm

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Caledonia: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

CALEDONIA, Ont. – Police say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

They say the crash took place on Highway 54, around 2:30 p.m., when an SUV that was turning was hit by a black pickup truck.

Police say a person in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Haldimand County: OPP

Three people in the second vehicle, including an infant, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

The investigation continues.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Caledonia
Caledonia crash
caledonia Highway 54
fatal crash caledonia
highway 54
Highway 54 crash
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News