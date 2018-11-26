Lobster season off southwestern N.S. postponed due to rough weather in forecast

With the weather forecast predicting an ugly mix of wind, snow and rain well into the week, officials decided Monday to further delay the start of the lucrative lobster fishing season off southwestern Nova Scotia.

The season was supposed to start Monday, but industry associations that represent the region’s 6,000 lobster fishermen decided Saturday to delay the start and then make a decision on how to proceed on Monday.

READ MORE: Start of Nova Scotia’s lobster fishing season postponed due to weather

An industry spokesman says federal and industry officials have since decided to wait until Wednesday morning to determine what to do.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, saying a low-pressure system will bring rain and strong easterly winds to Nova Scotia on Tuesday, and then a more intense system is forecast to churn out strong northeasterly winds, rain and snow on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Typically, the fishing season is delayed if wind speeds are expected to exceed 46 kilometres per hour, though other factors are also considered.

WATCH: Dumping Day 2016

A federal official says the weather safety protocol has been around for about 20 years.

Bernie Berry, president of the Coldwater Lobster Association and a fisherman of 40 years, said delays for the lobster fishing season can stretch on for days.