‘They may never open it’: Salmon Arm resident miffed over road closure

A Salmon Arm man has taken to social media in his battle with B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation over a washed-out road.

According to resident Terry Robinson, the ministry put up barriers on Kault Hill Road, located west of Salmon Arm, without warning.

Robinson says the road, which had sloughed off, is the main access to Salmon Arm and his home.

He says he’s been informed by the ministry that the road closure may be indefinite

Robinson has posted a video of the road on Facebook where it has received more than 130 shares.

“The main issue is that they may never open it,” Robinson said.

He says the government invested $100,000 in fixing the road prior to the most recent incident.

“So the $100,000.00 we had to pay to upgrade this road years ago is wasted!”

Robinson says the alternate route is too steep and narrow.

“So once winter hits it will be a nightmare to use,” he said. “Wifey and her new car will be landlocked for the next four months.

“This road is also very important for an alternate route for whenever there is an accident on the Trans Can Hwy.”