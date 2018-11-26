Saskatoon weather outlook: snow, risk of freezing rain

Snow, wind and a risk of freezing rain ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

-16 is what it felt like with wind chill as you headed out the door Monday morning under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dipped back to -8 degrees to start the day.

Drifting snow being reported in Saskatoon this morning with temps at -8 & wind chills making it feel like -15 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/XNEhYKe497 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 26, 2018

Visibility was down to 0.0 km for 7 hours this morning in Kindersley, but has now risen to 400m #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/Kavcg6a2dy — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 26, 2018

A slight chance of flurries filters through during the afternoon as we aim to make it up to a daytime high around -6 degrees with wind chills stuck in the minus teens under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday Night

Clouds stick around Monday night as we cool down toward minus double digits.

Tuesday

-18 is where wind chills will sit around Tuesday morning with a southeasterly wind picking up to 25 to 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 km/h at times early in the day.

Those winds should help mix down some warmer air and help pop the mercury up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high with cloudy skies and a chance of flurries and risk of freezing rain into the evening.

Wednesday-Friday

A system sliding through central Saskatchewan will bring in a risk of ice pellets and snow during the day on Wednesday under cloudy skies with lingering clouds and a chance of flurries for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will continue to climb up into mid-minus single digits with morning lows eventually dipping into minus double digits by Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

December will kick off on a snowy note on Saturday with a push of moisture keeping us in the clouds all weekend long with a chance of flurries lingering on Sunday as daytime highs stay in mid-minus single digits.

Ty Maurice took the Nov. 26 Your Saskatchewan photo at Patuanak:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.