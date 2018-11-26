Weather
November 26, 2018 1:22 pm
Updated: November 26, 2018 1:51 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: snow, risk of freezing rain

By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Snow, wind and a risk of freezing rain is in Saskatoon's weather forecast ahead.

A A

Snow, wind and a risk of freezing rain ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

-16 is what it felt like with wind chill as you headed out the door Monday morning under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dipped back to -8 degrees to start the day.

A slight chance of flurries filters through during the afternoon as we aim to make it up to a daytime high around -6 degrees with wind chills stuck in the minus teens under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday Night

Clouds stick around Monday night as we cool down toward minus double digits.

Tuesday

-18 is where wind chills will sit around Tuesday morning with a southeasterly wind picking up to 25 to 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 km/h at times early in the day.

Those winds should help mix down some warmer air and help pop the mercury up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high with cloudy skies and a chance of flurries and risk of freezing rain into the evening.

Gusty southeasterly winds kick into the Saskatoon area early Tuesday.

SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

A system sliding through central Saskatchewan will bring in a risk of ice pellets and snow during the day on Wednesday under cloudy skies with lingering clouds and a chance of flurries for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will continue to climb up into mid-minus single digits with morning lows eventually dipping into minus double digits by Thursday and Friday.

There is a good chance of snow as a system slides by on Wednesday.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

December will kick off on a snowy note on Saturday with a push of moisture keeping us in the clouds all weekend long with a chance of flurries lingering on Sunday as daytime highs stay in mid-minus single digits.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Ty Maurice took the Nov. 26 Your Saskatchewan photo at Patuanak:

Ty Maurice took the Nov. 26 Your Saskatchewan photo at Patuanak.

Ty Maurice / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cloud
Cold Weather
Freezing Rain
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Snow
Wind
Wind Chill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News